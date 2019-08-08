As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Flow Traders Us Cut Its Position by $885,276; As Flir Sys (FLIR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 10,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 466,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, down from 477,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 866,171 shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 12,188 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Lc has invested 0.11% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). The Oregon-based Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.98% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 39 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 108,223 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 25,767 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,588 shares. Mcmillion reported 58,296 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc accumulated 726,766 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 46,878 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.54% or 9,023 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 80,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 33,398 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $81.69 million for 20.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares to 632,631 shares, valued at $118.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 18,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 1.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). River Road Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 89,400 shares. Birinyi Assoc has 9.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 119,918 shares. Moreover, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,089 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo & Llc reported 58,838 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 288.76 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Cadence Bankshares Na stated it has 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 415,017 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company reported 5,459 shares. Ajo LP holds 308,519 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 123,402 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc holds 160,684 shares. Ami Inv Management Inc holds 3,899 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 40,593 are owned by Hills Bancorporation And Trust.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor by 219,952 shares to 248,567 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Global Markets Holdi by 212,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Emerging Asia Pacific (GMF).