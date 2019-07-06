As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Trimmed by $867,510 Its Stake; Sterling Investment Management Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.39 Million

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 131,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,896 shares to 13,639 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 37,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,494 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 32.93 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman & accumulated 4.35 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Co owns 4,341 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 131,994 are held by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co. 561,511 were reported by Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1.17% or 835,288 shares. Bluespruce Invs LP has invested 5.85% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greystone Managed Invests Inc invested in 291,269 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bankshares &, Virginia-based fund reported 18,723 shares. First In, Indiana-based fund reported 25,820 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 11,410 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 279,225 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Amg Bancshares holds 12,998 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 11,180 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 732,065 shares. Knott David M reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 47,871 shares or 6.03% of its portfolio. Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 12,945 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com reported 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 24,133 shares. Regal Limited Liability owns 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,932 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,528 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Lc invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Indiana & Invest Mgmt Co owns 26,086 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 361,614 shares. 3.34 million were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept holds 76,059 shares. Bonness reported 13,735 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.