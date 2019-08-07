As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $641,844; Holder Lee Danner & Bass Raised Delta Airlines (DAL) Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 2.56 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, down from 53,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $196.64. About 14.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 41,669 shares. Profund Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Davenport & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.07M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 706,221 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 0.54% stake. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Bank N A has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 720 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.25% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7.51 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 1.84% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 656,606 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Rudman Errol M invested in 178,410 shares or 6.22% of the stock. Smithfield has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 7.76 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0.02% or 213,902 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,991 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 96,842 shares to 455,311 shares, valued at $69.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Inc has 1,874 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru has 21,100 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 19,756 were accumulated by Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp. 902 were accumulated by Sageworth Trust. Moreover, Arrow Fincl has 3.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Foundation holds 0.76% or 67,128 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.75M shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,321 shares. First Amer Bankshares holds 187,449 shares. At State Bank owns 30,083 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 41,139 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,090 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Provise Management Gp Llc holds 1.03% or 38,468 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

