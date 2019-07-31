As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted Holding by $1.06 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holding Has Lifted by Aspiriant Llc

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $176.8. About 415,827 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,047 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 42,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $217.65. About 36.30 million shares traded or 36.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 119,862 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 38,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,495 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 487 shares to 1,135 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 107,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,207 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T.