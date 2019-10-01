As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Parsons Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.83 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Stake Has Boosted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 2,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 8,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, up from 5,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 2.21 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 317,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90M, down from 327,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Natl Trust Co stated it has 52,433 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 132,154 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 61,475 shares. Family Mngmt holds 3.55% or 45,728 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 9,601 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 882,369 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.93% or 716,000 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 421,338 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 190,898 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 29,627 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Strum & Towne stated it has 1,053 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Apple’s stock surges back above $1 trillion market cap in intraday trading, pacing Dow – MarketWatch” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Focus On Services Continues To Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) May Get Clues About Its Chances of Winning Tax Case of the Century – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Wants to Go to the Movies – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top analyst questions Apple’s valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,489 shares to 362,267 shares, valued at $62.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: CarMax, BlackBerry End In The Red After Earnings – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Teladoc Can Still Win This Thing – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 33,434 shares to 4,253 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,260 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,781 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 4.22 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Argi holds 0.03% or 4,547 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 2,158 shares. Selway Asset reported 1.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,755 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.41% or 17,343 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.52% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.80 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.24M shares. Barton Invest, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,870 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Llc has 3.03M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp owns 14,750 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,204 shares. Marvin & Palmer has invested 3.7% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).