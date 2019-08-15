As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $537,431 as Shares Declined

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 93,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99M shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 69,707 shares stake. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Llp has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co owns 295 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,558 shares stake. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.43% stake. Greenleaf Trust owns 47,689 shares. Scott Selber holds 1.05% or 33,959 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,305 shares. 1.10M are held by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. First Foundation Advsr owns 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,257 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartline Invest Corp invested in 10,467 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares to 77,991 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,506 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).