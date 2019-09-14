As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Mengis Capital Management Increased by $7.56 Million Its Holding; Meeder Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cummins (CMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 10,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 49,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 38,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 805,434 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 93.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 38,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,554 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75M, up from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Sht Tm Us Tres (SCHO) by 8,125 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,564 shares to 7,223 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,148 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.