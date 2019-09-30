As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Raised by $394,000 Its Position; Hanson Mcclain Has Raised At&T (T) Stake by $1.15 Million; Shares Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 10,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $224.02. About 15.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 34,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 414,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88 million, up from 379,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 9.97 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “7 Reasons Amazon’s Echo Frames Won’t Catch On – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T hires Goldman for its Elliott defense – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DirecTV considers dropping Sunday Ticket exclusive – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 14,195 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,347 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 787,771 shares or 0.62% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 3.36M shares. Intersect Cap holds 2.22% or 171,455 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc reported 105,518 shares. 177,459 are owned by Cullinan Associate. Salzhauer Michael reported 17,200 shares stake. Prentiss Smith Communications invested in 0.51% or 23,453 shares. City Holding stated it has 136,561 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has 1.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 369,154 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.39% or 18.99 million shares in its portfolio. 34,821 were accumulated by Arvest Natl Bank Division. Fukoku Mutual Life Com stated it has 2.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 29,513 shares to 473,261 shares, valued at $52.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,569 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5,191 shares to 147,061 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 42,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,256 shares, and cut its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Finally Gets iPhone Pricing Right in a Crucial Market – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Buybacks Are Not Ending – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.