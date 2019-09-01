As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Increased Its Position by $1.32 Million; Cannell Capital Has Boosted Its I D Systems (IDSY) Position by $1.84 Million

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.40M market cap company. The stock increased 13.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 161,255 shares traded or 360.28% up from the average. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 143,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,754 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Formant Christopher, worth $14,725. $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Brodsky Michael on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 83,290 shares valued at $502,047 was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. Shares for $61,201 were bought by Frumberg Charles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.