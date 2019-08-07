As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holderness Investments Company Increased Position by $498,015; Robert Half Int’l (RHI) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Boosted Stake by $375,570 as Share Value Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 5,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 32,079 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 26,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 317,027 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Blair William & Il holds 77,903 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 1.09M shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 82,124 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 44,594 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 6,000 shares stake. Fenimore Asset accumulated 274,476 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 387,472 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 172,443 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 143,158 shares. 118,469 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 48,426 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.