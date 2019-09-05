As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Shikiar Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $614,800; Shares Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 278,820 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 273,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 2.86M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 14.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,600 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.72 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

