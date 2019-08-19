As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Sfmg Has Cut Its Position; Truepoint Has Trimmed Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position by $335,472; Valuation Declined

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 580,297 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF THREE ILLNESS REPORTS, CO INITIATED VOLUNTARY RECALL OF DOG TREATS; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.71M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

