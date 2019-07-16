As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Cut Holding by $1.04 Million; Cumberland Advisors Raised Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 15.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 48.99M shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 40.28M shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.93 million shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Raymond James has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.60M shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 2.21 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 94,764 are held by Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability. 1,250 are held by Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Carlyle Grp Inc LP has 172.90 million shares for 25.79% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 1.82 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 67,950 shares. Brookstone Capital Management holds 18,820 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 62,086 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. The insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. 568,424 shares valued at $1.85M were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by Lawler Robert D..

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares to 42,700 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.