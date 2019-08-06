As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Upped Position; As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Value Declined, Holder Swiss National Bank Has Cut Stake

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 93,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $196.75. About 29.17 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 91,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 8.37M shares traded or 40.00% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,004 shares. 373,322 were reported by Fishman Jay A Mi. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David Assocs holds 3.05% or 103,011 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based First National Tru has invested 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argyle Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 63,814 were accumulated by Strategic Limited Co. Vista Prns Incorporated reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent holds 2.94% or 147,709 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 3.43M shares. 3.99M are owned by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research. American Investment Svcs has invested 1.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dillon stated it has 111,860 shares or 6.9% of all its holdings. Glynn Mgmt Lc invested in 0.3% or 8,400 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 11,600 shares to 770,040 shares, valued at $31.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel has 800 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 1,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Cap holds 39,653 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust accumulated 220 shares or 0% of the stock. 491 are held by Cwm Limited Liability. Washington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Us National Bank De invested in 39,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Comm State Bank has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,951 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc owns 6,890 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1.56 million are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 17,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 13,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Ally Fin has invested 0.27% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

