As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Boosted Its Stake; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Rbf Capital Has Lowered by $364,000 Its Holding

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 657,546 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. The insider Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.65M for 5.58 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 62,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

