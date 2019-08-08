As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Harvard Management Co Cut Position; Opus Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) as Share Price Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 14.17M shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

