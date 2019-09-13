As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Gruss & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $650,100; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Has Boosted by Lateef Investment Management Lp

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 36,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 30.40 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 1.32M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,000 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 26,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Co holds 7,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,215 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Boston Advisors Llc invested in 0.11% or 22,173 shares. Intrust National Bank Na stated it has 8,969 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 1,880 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 9,400 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 3.49M shares. Tci Wealth has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 20,000 shares. Garde Cap reported 6,933 shares. 120,093 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barometer Capital Mgmt invested in 39,595 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,055 shares to 255,713 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,542 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 70,000 shares to 107,500 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability holds 0.54% or 35,573 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca invested in 46,242 shares or 2.57% of the stock. American Century Cos holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.82M shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4,889 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Country State Bank reported 4.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont holds 4.49% or 565,136 shares. Addison Cap holds 0.95% or 6,884 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Grp Incorporated holds 94,941 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 1,986 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.31% or 122,598 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Llc has 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 207,979 shares. Retirement Planning Gp owns 8,757 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 130,579 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 2.32 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.