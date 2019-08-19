As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Goodwin Daniel L Increased Its Position; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 18,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 19,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $198.03. About 4.50M shares traded or 251.32% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,150 are held by Salem Management Incorporated. Middleton & Com Ma invested 3.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 2.10M shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 1.05M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0.01% or 144,831 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,036 shares. Penbrook Mgmt accumulated 4,844 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Llc accumulated 62,811 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Inc invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Investment Mgmt Llc reported 4,705 shares. Founders Fin Ltd reported 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 221,156 are owned by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. Bennicas Assoc owns 4,623 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 36,467 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.84M shares or 2.5% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 183.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,164 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 28,597 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.22% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Welch Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,128 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.08% or 1.02M shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 50 shares. Geode Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 857,606 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 5,378 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10,972 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Com reported 26,256 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Somerset Group Ltd Co holds 7,401 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 250 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196 shares to 2,591 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.