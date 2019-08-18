As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $947,835; Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Sina (SINA) by $2.96 Million

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 50,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 15,314 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, down from 65,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 5.58% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.47M shares traded or 62.79% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53 million, down from 86,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Life Storage Inc by 18,292 shares to 111,012 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 61,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.