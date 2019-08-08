As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased Stake; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Boosted Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 152,498 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $202.19. About 19.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 149,502 shares to 158,602 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,473 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Investment Counsel has 180,450 shares. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,336 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 80,767 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 39,108 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. The New York-based Loeb Corporation has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 5.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson Mcclain invested in 45,211 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keystone Fincl Planning owns 10,834 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Weybosset Research And Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,854 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 204,229 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,004 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.