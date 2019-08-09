As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped by $1.89 Million Its Holding; W P Carey Com (WPC) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lifted Its Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 61,182 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $200.19. About 6.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Lc invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 279,172 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maplelane Limited Liability has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Limited Liability Com owns 54,664 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Peconic Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 44,915 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct holds 6.36% or 34,896 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 3.52% or 158,737 shares. One Capital Mgmt holds 35,586 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Markets Corp has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 109,039 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,290 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 163,900 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 36,603 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 108,669 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 12,854 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,325 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 119,974 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horan Cap holds 1.87% or 37,814 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 12,489 shares stake. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 3.16% stake. The New York-based Eii Cap Mgmt has invested 0.48% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.01% or 4,248 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd reported 23,901 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 3,030 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.