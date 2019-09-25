As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Gibraltar Capital Management Upped by $598,092 Its Holding; As Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Market Value Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,067 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 45,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 101,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 564,011 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08M, down from 665,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 54,843 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Analysts await Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings on January, 14. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 30.91% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPAA’s profit will be $7.18M for 10.32 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 660.00% EPS growth.

