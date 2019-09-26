As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; At&T (T) Valuation Rose While American Asset Management Has Cut Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 249,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497.46M, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $220.01. About 10.13 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 7.57M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 9,275 shares to 57,041 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

