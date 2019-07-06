As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Financial Architects Has Lifted Position by $9.29 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4914.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 49,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,144 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers)

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 3,488 shares to 900 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank reported 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Mngmt invested in 1.17% or 11,391 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 113,322 shares. 17.87 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 89,179 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt stated it has 37,117 shares. Wills Fincl Gru owns 34,540 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 2.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.34 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 5,695 shares. American Retail Bank has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advsrs Asset Management Inc owns 425,768 shares. 26,835 were reported by Pictet Financial Bank & Limited. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Grp Ltd Llc invested in 24,577 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,225 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 11,901 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,691 shares. Brinker Cap owns 76,315 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp reported 33,727 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 60,147 shares. Howe Rusling reported 528 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 175,213 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.54% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 71,423 shares. Lpl has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,364 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Personal Fin Serv has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.24 million shares. Thompson Inv Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,767 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares to 138,250 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,450 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).