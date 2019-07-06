As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Cubic Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Philip Morris International (PM) Position Lifted by Agf Investments America Inc

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,614 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares to 213,620 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,845 are held by Bangor Comml Bank. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 40,019 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.89% or 3.21 million shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 492,084 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Seatown Pte Limited accumulated 54,000 shares. First Merchants Corp has 71,705 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. 82,288 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Cwh Capital Management invested in 8,817 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Community Investment Company holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 142,551 shares. Overbrook Management holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,426 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 63,870 shares. 3.74M were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,513 shares. 31,200 were reported by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares to 45,063 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,029 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).