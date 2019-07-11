As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Equifax (EFX) Share Value Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Has Lowered by $691,126 Its Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 503,622 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32M for 24.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,609 shares to 50,243 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

