As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Beacon Financial Group Lifted by $3.17 Million Its Stake; As Entegris Com (ENTG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 7215% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 895,345 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,687 shares to 166,705 shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 10,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,833 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris: Ready For The Fourth Industrial Revolution – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Versum, Entegris tout extra merger benefits – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials Says Revised Merck KGaA Buyout Proposal ‘Superior’ To Entegris Offer – Benzinga” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 357,820 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 296 were reported by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Peoples Fin Corporation accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.08% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Ameritas Prtn invested in 0% or 148 shares. Stifel Fin holds 454,221 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions Finance has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 11,697 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Atria Invests Ltd Llc reported 29,647 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,536 are held by Ftb Inc. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 9,984 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited invested in 478 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 1,874 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillhouse Mngmt holds 127,759 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 51,881 shares. Hwg Lp reported 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 7.21 million shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Company owns 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 183,692 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.82M shares. Buckingham Asset Lc invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Public Ltd Com has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 272,628 shares. Holt Lc Dba Holt Lp invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie accumulated 26,876 shares. Alberta Invest Corp accumulated 214,400 shares or 0.39% of the stock. New York-based Grace And White Inc has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough Company Inc reported 108,917 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh stated it has 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Trust by 3,617 shares to 48,139 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (HYG) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,292 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).