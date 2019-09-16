As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Holding by $1.12 Million; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Market Value Rose, Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.93 Million Its Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 5,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 36,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 1.56 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Inc Pa stated it has 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The holds 2.24% or 9.70 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 396,655 shares. Rockland Trust accumulated 20,618 shares. Amg Natl Bank accumulated 8,362 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 120,505 shares. 17,520 were reported by Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust Company. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 2,214 shares. 46.88 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Peoples Financial Corp invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Foundation Advsrs has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,280 shares. Moreover, Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,775 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 6,628 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc stated it has 60,693 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.03 million shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 20,683 shares to 114,813 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 61,735 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 69,183 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,827 shares stake. Jefferies Gru holds 234,768 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). State Street Corp holds 1.17M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wexford Capital LP reported 236,440 shares stake. Nomura Hldgs has 143,133 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 24,674 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Principal Gp Inc invested in 41,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 621,432 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Castleark Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 324,910 shares. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 509,656 shares.

