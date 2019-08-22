As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Increased by $467,775 Its Holding; Pointstate Capital LP Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) Cut by $3.51 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 14.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 94,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 945,724 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.09M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 2.25M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – GM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS GM TO PROVIDE FRESH FUNDING OF $3.6 BLN FOR GM KOREA; 21/03/2018 – CRODA BID FOR PLANT IMPACT APPROVED IN COURT MEETING, GM; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GM QTRLY SHR FROM CONT OPS $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR FROM CONT OPS $1.43; QTRLY GAAP NET REV $36.1 BLN, DOWN 3.1 PCT; 18/04/2018 – GM Proposes Package for Korean Workers as Deadlock Continues; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why and How to Buy GM Stock in Todayâ€™s Market – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Lithium Stock Is Better Than Tesla – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GM Issues Reminder Regarding Warrant Expiration – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.97M shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $60.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.