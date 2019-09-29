As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $828,779; Coty (COTY) Valuation Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Holding by $418,626

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 32,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 55,719 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 87,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.02M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 124,735 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69M, down from 128,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,193 shares to 29,566 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 54,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 32.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 20.81M shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 4.31 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Tru holds 814 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 42,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 552,114 shares. Asset reported 19,964 shares stake. Raymond James Inc holds 0% or 12,950 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 185,356 shares. Finance Advantage invested in 0.9% or 98,622 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.02% or 13,997 shares in its portfolio. 67 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) holds 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 93,195 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 0% or 222 shares. Riverhead Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. Shares for $325,962 were bought by Singer Robert S on Friday, August 30. Laubies Pierre bought $2.50 million worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by Goudet Olivier, worth $476,380. HARF PETER also bought $12.40 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.