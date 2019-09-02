As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Raised Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.82 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 3,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 63,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 178,973 shares. 308,695 were reported by Citigroup. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 270 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 200 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 14,119 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 4,312 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sun Life Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 495 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 241,979 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 2.58 million shares. Oarsman Capital invested in 37,009 shares. Webster Bankshares N A reported 1,500 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 5,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 13,600 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, WDC – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Downside Seen at Lynx Equity Strategies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Seagate Technology, Qumu and Western Digital – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,871 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Ltd holds 4.04% or 30,428 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Finance Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.98% or 15,134 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 76,851 were reported by Atwood Palmer. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.33% or 15,963 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.23% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 6.96 million shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment holds 2.63% or 20,345 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 249.59 million shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt invested in 0.64% or 50,100 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc holds 0.62% or 6,460 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,658 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.31% or 39,108 shares. Kwmg Limited Co holds 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,843 shares.