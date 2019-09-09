As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Wealth Architects Increased Its Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Century Aluminum Co (CENX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 45,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 132,058 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 86,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Century Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 1.18 million shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Company Lauds Implementation of Broad Relief by President Trump; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says No Injuries Were Sustained; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 124,918 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 140,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

