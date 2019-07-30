As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Wealth Architects Boosted by $355,320 Its Holding; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake Has Upped by Symons Capital Management Inc

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 55,599 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 4.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairfield Bush & holds 3.54% or 56,122 shares. Harvard Management Com stated it has 41.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Natl Trust holds 2.65% or 139,345 shares. Kwmg Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 2,843 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,339 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,136 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Grp Inc invested in 1.49% or 17,136 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J holds 0.89% or 74,474 shares. Kj Harrison Prns Incorporated owns 51,638 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer Communication stated it has 544,537 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Wms Prtn Lc reported 91,641 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,710 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

