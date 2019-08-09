As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $13.89 Million; Lazard Asset Management Position in Marriott Intl I (MAR) Has Trimmed by $3.15 Million as Shares Rose

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl I (MAR) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,002 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, down from 30,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.34. About 1.37M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN) by 372,835 shares to 462,320 shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.