As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Market Valuation Declined While North Star Asset Management Trimmed Position

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 80,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 88,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 360,575 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 23,605 shares to 740,228 shares, valued at $37.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ttl Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 3,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH).

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $83.13 million for 13.84 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.85% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares to 105,475 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 12,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D.