As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sq Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding by $768,987 as Market Value Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 672,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $203.81. About 2.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 13,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,731 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 71,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 464,707 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,742 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 24.03 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

