As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Boosted Position; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Cut by $4.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2632.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 65,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 29.10 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 856,468 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “France’s Vinci keeps outlook for more growth as first half profits rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares to 506,200 shares, valued at $26.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Makes a Bizarre Move in India – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,527 shares to 24,387 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,242 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

