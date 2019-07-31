As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $773,010; As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Stock Declined, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 30,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $979.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.96. About 65.15M shares traded or 145.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.19M market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 220,066 shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

