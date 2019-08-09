As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered by $585,900 Its Position; Osterweis Capital Management Stake in Teleflex (TFX) Has Cut by $2.18 Million

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, down from 49,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 7,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The hedge fund held 69,142 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89M, down from 76,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $366.38. About 214,443 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 125,015 shares to 252,915 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).