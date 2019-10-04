As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Independent Investors Has Upped Its Stake; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 32,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 72,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 30.35M shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 30.35M shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.51 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year's $2.91 per share. AAPL's profit will be $12.79B for 19.51 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Microsoft Latest to Explore Custom Chips – Motley Fool" on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha" published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "EU tax order 'defies common sense' – Apple – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Apple orders 10% boost to iPhone 11 production – Nikkei – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 13,246 shares in its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 18,940 shares. Moreover, Gulf Bancorp (Uk) has 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Capital Lc owns 12,020 shares. Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 5,554 shares. Indiana-based Old National National Bank In has invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Cap Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,723 shares. 44,249 are held by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Mariner Lc holds 1.66% or 702,522 shares. 36,472 are held by Overbrook Mgmt Corporation. Pinnacle Lc owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,746 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 2.35% or 106,199 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,538 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 7.24 million shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 67,196 are owned by Shufro Rose And Ltd Com.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $207.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares to 6,270 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple losing VP of communications – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2019: AYI,VHC,AAPL,ORCL – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

