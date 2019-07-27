As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $323,204

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,217 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 22,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Key Apple Exec Leaves, Slack Stock Gets a Buy Rating, and More – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11,183 shares to 163,393 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 62,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,900 shares, and cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 604,304 shares or 6.76% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin-based Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 13,513 were reported by Headinvest Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund has 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 871,458 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Braun Stacey Associates owns 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 253,757 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carroll Assoc holds 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 104,356 shares. Culbertson A N Com Inc holds 76,526 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.78 million shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 18,219 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 116,445 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus (Uk) holds 7.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,075 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.66% or 2.11 million shares. Amer Rech & Management Commerce invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1,449 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 120,617 shares. Cambridge Trust Company invested in 0.28% or 93,562 shares. Charter owns 6,730 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ellington Ltd Liability Com owns 13,800 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust owns 4,860 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,128 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc invested in 6,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).