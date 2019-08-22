As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hikari Tsushin Trimmed Its Holding by $3.01 Million; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Value Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $364,563

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 4.46M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $212.55. About 16.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 47,800 shares to 62,010 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advsr Lc accumulated 191,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Courage Miller Partners Limited Liability holds 1,672 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,138 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 149,477 shares. 163,362 were accumulated by Psagot Inv House Limited. Kynikos Assocs LP invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Henry H Associates reported 16,692 shares. Manchester Mngmt invested in 1.96% or 80,920 shares. 57,252 are held by Accredited Investors. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com reported 49,410 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,067 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 3.35% or 8.60M shares. Garde Cap stated it has 23,508 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Culbertson A N And holds 76,526 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,096 shares to 20,264 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. On Friday, June 7 the insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M.