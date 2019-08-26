As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Guild Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.78 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $205.77. About 19.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 19.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.