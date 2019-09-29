As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Excalibur Management Trimmed Its Position; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Market Valuation Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Boosted by $6.76 Million Its Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12M shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAD UPDATED LOGS AFTER IDENTIFYING SOME WORK HOURS & INJURIES NOT SHARED WITH CO BY TEMP AGENCIES PRIOR TO 2016 OSHA 300 LOGS SUBMISSION; 17/05/2018 – New Jersey Solar Project With Tesla Batteries Begins Service; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multibillion dollar compensation plan; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI SET UP MAY 10, REGISTRATION INFO SHOWS; 24/04/2018 – Pre-ordering Five Tesla Semis, City Furniture is First Furniture Retailer in U.S. To Announce it’s Adding the All-Electric Trucks to its Fleet; 09/04/2018 – TESLA CEO, NTSB CHAIRMAN SPOKE OVER WEEKEND AFTER PUBLIC SPAT; 22/05/2018 – Business Insider: Grimes says boyfriend Elon Musk never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing, calls it ‘fake news’ in a; 03/05/2018 – Here are highlights of Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call: ‘They’re killing me’; 09/04/2018 – US transportation safety agency chairman and Tesla’s Elon Musk discuss fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon.

