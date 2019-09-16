As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Icu Med (ICUI) Stock Price Rose, Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.19 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 193,572 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.31M, down from 195,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 8,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 282,831 shares traded or 28.75% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10,351 shares to 28,022 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 63,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41M for 26.78 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 634 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 0.01% or 10,038 shares. 117,616 were reported by Raymond James And Associates. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 4,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 4,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 0% or 70,263 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited holds 1,110 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 2,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.85% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 81,900 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 6,493 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 13,627 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,484 shares to 21,257 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 177,824 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 0.15% or 15,828 shares. Bar Harbor Services has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Naples Global Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 45,429 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 71,235 shares. Alleghany De reported 283,000 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.73% or 42,814 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Com Ltd Com holds 3,441 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,994 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,199 shares. Advsr Ltd Co holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,151 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 96,878 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Diversified Trust has 69,438 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,527 shares. Wisconsin-based Cap Invest Service Of America Inc has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.