As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Broderick Brian C Lifted Its Holding; Covalent Partners Raised Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Share Value Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 6.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 65,647 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

