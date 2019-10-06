As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position; Destination Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Intel (INTC)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 265.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 55,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 75,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 20,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 3,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 7,680 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 11,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 33,728 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $208.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 18,984 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 2.16M shares. Arbor Advsrs Lc owns 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,793 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.3% or 77,267 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,554 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 73,334 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 5,169 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Connors Investor Svcs has invested 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Bancshares reported 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communication Lc stated it has 1.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce And Co has 3.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,600 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 8.34 million shares stake.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 215,521 shares to 1,038 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 15,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,684 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Papp L Roy And Associate holds 37,088 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Highstreet Asset Management holds 34,585 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank owns 1.74% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 81,471 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 0.12% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested in 0.47% or 1.42M shares. Tru Inv holds 1.62% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 26,900 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 126,520 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com accumulated 1.6% or 272,820 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 142,108 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. 5.24 million are held by Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Co. Strs Ohio invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).