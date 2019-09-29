As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Parsons Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.83 Million; Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Raised Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 317,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90M, down from 327,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company's stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.40M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.