As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Park Circle Co Decreased Its Position by $945,000; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Decreased Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 30,180 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 300 shares. Diversified Tru has 6,367 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Llc holds 0.14% or 5,010 shares. Cohen And Steers accumulated 47,330 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tarbox Family Office holds 4,644 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,332 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.07% or 98,600 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Trust Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amer Gp holds 130,270 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James Invest Research accumulated 11,673 shares. Motco has 0.56% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).