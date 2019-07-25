As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Market Value Rose While Stepstone Group LP Decreased Its Position by $721,515

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 35,756 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 10.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim reported 312,250 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,443 shares. Gabalex Management Lc holds 8.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 150,000 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 4,372 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo Mn owns 24.98 million shares. Axa owns 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.72M shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Com holds 117,573 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 6.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,001 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 35,004 shares. Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hillhouse Cap Mgmt invested in 1.01% or 127,759 shares. Lifeplan Fin Inc accumulated 0.12% or 1,150 shares. Kemper Master Retirement invested in 44,400 shares. Horseman Capital Management Limited accumulated 1.33% or 20,400 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.44 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

